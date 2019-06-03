Last tributes paid to Momtazuddin Ahmed

People from all walks of life paid their last respects to prominent play writer and theatre personality Prof Momtazuddin Ahmed as his body was taken to Dhaka University Central Mosque for the second namaz-e-janaza on Monday.

Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held on the premises of Rupnagar Madina Mosque, Mirpur on Sunday.

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Central AL Leader Aseem Kumar, shipping state minister Khalid Mahmud, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and trusty of liberation war museum and writer Mafidul Haque were present at the namaz-e-janaza.

Cultural personalities and academics, including poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, poet Asad Mannan, actor Ramendu Majumder, Mamunur Rashid and Khayrul Alam Sabuj, paid tributes by placing wreaths at his coffin, among others.

“He will be buried at Bajrartek village of Bholarhat upazila in Chapainawabganj,” his son Titas Mahmud said.

“My father received unconditional love and respects from the people of Bangladesh for his works…we are thankful to them. I feel his works should be archived so that the next generation could know about his literary works and contribution to theatre”, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned the death of Professor Momtazuddin Ahmed via a condolence message.

Language movement veteran, Ekushey Padak-winning dramatist and cultural activist Professor Momtazuddin Ahmed died of old-age complications at a city hospital on June 2 at the age of 84, reports BSS.