Naimul Abrar’s Death: Prothom Alo editor gets bail for four weeks

The High Court (HC) has granted anticipatory bail to Bangla daily Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman for four weeks in the case filed in connection with the death of Residential Model College ninth-grader Naimul Abrar Rahat.

The court also ordered Matiur Rahman to surrender in the trial court after this time. And the trial court is asked to consider his bail in the case as the charge brought against him is bailable.

Besides, the court ordered the law enforcing agencies not to arrest or not to harass the other five accused, Prothom Alo’s associate editor Anisul Hoque, Kabir Bakul, Shubashis Prmanik, Mohitul Alam and Shah Poran Tushar, till framing the charge in the case.

The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order on Monday after holding hearing on their bail petition.

Barrister M Amir-ul Islam appeared in the court on behalf the accused while Additional Attorney General Momtaz Uddin Fakir stood for the state.

Naimul Abrar Rahat, a ninth-grader of Residential Model College, was electrocuted and fell unconscious when he was enjoying a show during the anniversary celebration of the youth magazine Kishor Alo at the residential Model College around 3:30 pm on November 1, 2019.

Doctors of the Universal Hospital declared Naimul dead at 4:51 pm.

On November 6, 2019, Naimul’s father Md Mojibur Rahman filed a case with a Dhaka court alleging that his son died due to 'negligence' of the Kishor Alo authorities.

If Naimul would be taken to the nearby hospital immediately, he might be alive, Naimul’s father Mojibur Rahman mentioned in the case complaint.

Investigation officer of the case and also Sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station Md Abdul Halim submitted a report in the trial court on January 16, saying investigation found negligence of the 'Kishor Alo' authorities behind the death of Naimul Abrar.

On January 16, 2020, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka Md Kaisarul Islam issued the arrest warrant against 10 persons, including Bangla daily Prothom Alo's editor and publisher Matiur Rahman, in the case.

Among the 10 accused, six filed appeal petition with the High Court, said Barrister M Amir-ul Islam.

The warrant list included four other accused, Jasim Uddin, Mosharraf Hossain, Md Sujan and Kamrul Howlader.

