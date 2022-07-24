Loading...
Pakistan High Commission removes distorted image Dhaka’s objection

July 24, 2022

Pakistan HC removes distorted image Dhaka’s objection

Amid Dhaka’s objection, Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has removed its cover photo from the mission’s Facebook page that used a distorted version of Bangladesh’s national flag.

The Pakistan High Commission removed the cover photo on Sunday, a day after Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the objection.

During the media briefing on the 20th session of the Council of Ministers of D-8, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said they (Dhaka) did not like the picture that the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka used on its Facebook with the national flag of Bangladesh linked with the flag of Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Momen said they (Pakistan) have uploaded pictures of few other countries’ flags on various mission pages, reports UNB.

In this regard he mentioned diplomatic missions of countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

"We have told them (Pakistan) that this is not our choice,” Momen said, adding that they conveyed to MoFA that they did not upload that photo with any ill motive.

The Muktijoddha Manch of Bangladesh on Friday launched a protest against the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka for posting the controversial image of the Bangladesh flag on its official Facebook page.

