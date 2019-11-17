PEC, Ebtedayee exams begin across the country

The Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayee examinations began on Sunday.
The examinations are being held at 7,470 centres across the country.
This year, 2,553,267 students have registered for the PEC examination. Of them, 1,181,300 are boys and 1,371,967 girls.
Besides, 350,371 students – 187,082 boys and 166,281 girls – are attending the Ebtedayee examination, reports UNB.
A total of 615 students are also sitting for the examinations aboard.
The examinations are scheduled to end on November 24.
