PM leaves Dhaka for China

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka on Monday afternoon for Dalian and Beijing on a five-day official visit, which is expected to bolster ties with Bangladesh and China.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 5:20 pm, reports UNB.

The flight is scheduled to reach Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport, Dalian, Liaoning Province, at 12:15am on July 2 (local time). Bangladesh Ambassador to China M Fazlul Karim will receive her at the airport.

During her visit, Sheikh Hasina will attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian on July 2 as well as hold bilateral talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on July 4 and 5 respectively.

After reception at the Dalian Airport, Liaoning Province, a ceremonial motorcade will escort the Prime Minister to Shangri-La Hotel, where she will be staying during the visit to Dalian, a port city in China's Liaoning province.

In Dalian, a meeting titled 'Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019', also known as WEF Summer Davos, will be held from July 1-3. The theme of the summit is 'Leadership 4.0 - Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization'.

The Prime Minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of the WEF Summer Davos at Dalian International Conference Centre on the morning of July 2.

Sheikh Hasina will meet WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab at his office and join a panel discussion on 'Cooperation in the Pacific Rim' at Dalian International Conference Centre in the afternoon.

On July 3, the Prime Minister will leave Dalian for Beijing at 11am (local time) by a special chartered flight to be provided by the Chinese government.

The flight is scheduled to land at Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:15pm (local time).

After reception at Beijing Capital International Airport, the Prime Minister in a ceremonial motorcade will be taken to Diaoyutai State Guest House, where she will be staying during her visit to Beijing, the Capital of China.

In the afternoon, she will join a community reception followed by dinner at Legendale Hotel, Beijing.

On July 4, Hasina will join the welcome ceremony and place wreaths at the Heroes Memorial at the Great Hall of the People in the morning.

Later, she will hold bilateral talks with Chinese PM Li Keqiang and attend the agreement signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Sheikh Hasina will join a banquet to be hosted by the Chinese Prime Minister at the Great Hall of the People.

She will attend a business roundtable with Chinese business leaders at CCPIT in the afternoon the same day.

On July 5, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at an event to be organised by a Chinese think tank, 'Pangoal Institution', in the morning.

Later, the CEOs of Chinese companies are expected to meet Hasina at her place of residence and will hold a meeting with Chairman of NPC Li Zhangshu.

The Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Diaoyutai State Guest House in the afternoon. She will also join a banquet to be hosted by the Chinese President in the evening at the same place.

Wrapping up her China visit, the Prime Minister will depart Beijing Capital International Airport for Dhaka at 11am (local time) on July 6 by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 1:35pm (BST) on the same day.