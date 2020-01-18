PM mourns death of Bogura-1 MP Mannan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League leader and Member of the Parliament Abdul Mannan.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister on Saturday recalled the contribution of the former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League in various democratic movements, reports UNB.

"Awami League lost a skilled organiser and a devoted activist," she said.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.