PM mourns death of Bogura-1 MP Mannan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League leader and Member of the Parliament Abdul Mannan.
In a condolence message, the Prime Minister on Saturday recalled the contribution of the former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League in various democratic movements, reports UNB.
"Awami League lost a skilled organiser and a devoted activist," she said.
The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
City polls: Four more protesting DU students fall sick
Physically-challenged's participation in edn, employment still challenging
AQI: Dhaka ranks 5th worst city
Two more devotees die in second phase Ijtema
Three of a family die in Jashore road crash
Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
City Polls: 10 DU students fall sick during hunger strike
Hindu Mohajote threatens to boycott city polls on Puja day
Cold-related diseases affect 5,760 in 24 hours
Indian LoCs: Project deadlines see pushback
Unconventional non-bank debt up
Veg exports grow by 117pc in H1
Japanese 41st ODA fund use unsatisfactory
BGMEA pleads for incentivising jv apparel makers
BB underscores branding of local teas
Weekly review: Investors welcome PM's directives on mkts
City polls campaign goes at full throttle
Salman suggests amending Companies Act 1994