PM reaches Finland

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reached Helsinki, the capital of Finland, as the third and final leg of her tri-nation visit.

The flight carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage landed at Helsinki International Airport, Finland at 1:10pm (local time) after nearly a four-hour stopover (5:55am to 9:40am) at Frankfurt International Airport in Germany.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden Md Nazmul Islam and Finnish Ambassador to Bangladesh (based in New Delhi) Nina Vaskunlahti received the Prime Minister at the airport, reports UNB.

During her five-day stay in Finland, Sheikh Hasina will have a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö; on June 4.

The Prime Minister will return home on June 8 leaving Finland on June 7.

A flight of Lufthansa Air carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage departed from King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah at 1.30am (local time).

On May 28, the Prime Minister left Dhaka for Tokyo, the first destination of her tri-nation visit to Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland.

During PM's four-day stay in Japan, the two countries signed the 40th ODA deal involving US$ 2.5 billion after a bilateral meeting between Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Besides, Sheikh Hasina attended the Nikkei International Conference on 'The Future of Asia' as a keynote speaker, joined a community reception accorded to her and attended a breakfast roundtable meeting with Japanese Business leaders.

Also the Japanese family members of the Holy Artisan victims and JICA president Shinichi Kitaoka separately met Sheikh Hasina there.

On May 31, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Japan for Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th OIC Summit 2019 held in Makkah.

During her three-day stay in Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister attended the 14th session of the OIC's Islamic Summit in Makkah, performed the holy Umrah in Makkah and offer Ziarat at the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Madinah.

Saudi Arabia hosted the OIC's Islamic Summit titled 'Makkah Summit: Together for the Future' this time.