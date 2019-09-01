Police submit chargesheet accusing Minni, 23 others

Police on Sunday submitted a chargesheet in a case filed over the murder of Barguna's Rifat Sharif, accusing his wife Aysha Siddika Minni and 23 other people.

Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet in a court in the district on Sunday afternoon, the district’s Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain said in a statement.

The investigation officer mentioned Minni as the 7th accused in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet mentioned Rifat Forazi, a relative of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain, as the prime suspect, report bdnews24.com and UNB.

Meanwhile, the state filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking stay on the High Court order that had granted bail to Ayesha Siddika Minni in the case.

Sufia Khatun, advocate-on-record for the attorney general's office, submitted the petition. Hearing on the petition is likely to be held at the chamber bench of the Appellate Division on Monday.

On August 29, the High Court granted bail to Minni after hearing a rule on condition of staying in her father’s custody and refraining from talking to media.

On June 26, Rifat Sharif (22) was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Minni appeared to be trying to protect him during the attack.

Police have so far arrested 16 people over the murder. Besides, main accused Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond was killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers on July 2.

Police arrested Minni on July 16 over the murder of her husband and was denied bail several times. She reportedly confessed to her involvement in the murder before the court on July 19, two days after her arrest.

On July 31, Minni filed a petition with a Barguna court seeking withdrawal of her confessional statement over the murder.