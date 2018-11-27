Aspirants can't hold rallies while submitting nomination forms: EC

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed has asked the election contenders not to come with any procession or stage showdown while submitting their nomination papers to returning officers.

"The last day of submitting the nomination papers to returning officers is Wednesday.

“The candidates are urged not to bring any procession or showdown during the submission of nomination papers," the EC Secretary said.

He said aspirants cannot take more than 5-6 people with them while going to returning officers for submitting their nomination papers.

"If anyone violates the rule, the Election Commission will take legal action against them," he said.

He said this while speaking at a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Replying to a query about the flag and stickers at the vehicles of ministers and MPs, Helal said they must use their private vehicles and lower the flag and stickers during the submission of nomination papers.

He said they have directed the returning officers to take action against those who have already started electioneering.

The EC secretary also said no candidate can use helicopter for election campaign. "Only the chiefs of political parties can use it but they can't drop any leaflet from the helicopter," he said.

The Election Commission has planned to use Village Defence Party men in election activities for the 1st time, he said.