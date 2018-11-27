Aspirants can't hold rallies while submitting nomination forms: EC

Published: November 27, 2018 20:08:32
Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed has asked the election contenders not to come with any procession or stage showdown while submitting their nomination papers to returning officers.
"The last day of submitting the nomination papers to returning officers is Wednesday.
“The candidates are urged not to bring any procession or showdown during the submission of nomination papers," the EC Secretary said.
He said aspirants cannot take more than 5-6 people with them while going to returning officers for submitting their nomination papers.
"If anyone violates the rule, the Election Commission will take legal action against them," he said.
He said this while speaking at a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Replying to a query about the flag and stickers at the vehicles of ministers and MPs, Helal said they must use their private vehicles and lower the flag and stickers during the submission of nomination papers.
He said they have directed the returning officers to take action against those who have already started electioneering.
The EC secretary also said no candidate can use helicopter for election campaign. "Only the chiefs of political parties can use it but they can't drop any leaflet from the helicopter," he said.
The Election Commission has planned to use Village Defence Party men in election activities for the 1st time, he said.
Over 150 ex-military officers to work for AL
BNP demands CEC’s removal over his nephew’s AL nomination
Badruddoza Chowdhury holds meetings with diplomats
BNP nomination hopefuls gather at Gulshan
BNP demands reshuffle at field-level admin
Oikyafront to finalise candidates for all constituencies by Wednesday
AL starts issuing letters to selected aspirants
Demand for mutual funds continues to be at a low ebb
Real wage growth in BD drops to 3.0pc in 2017: ILO
Entry-level RMG workers to get Tk 8,000 each
IFAD Auto opens largest commercial vehicles service center in BD
Member parties primarily fielding candidates independently for time constraint: Oikyafront
Stocks positive in early trading
PD banks for six-month tenure auction calendar
Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals