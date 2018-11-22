BNP out to push country towards ‘civil war’, says Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that the leaders of Jatiya Oikyafront and BNP are trying to push the country towards a civil war with their aggressive comments.

“Jatiya Oikyafront and BNP leaders are pushing the country towards a civil war with their aggressive comments at different places. They’re saying their 300-400 leaders and activists will stay at every polling station. Won’t a civil war take place if Awami League similarly asks its leaders and activists to do the same?” he said on Thursday.

The Awami League leader came up with the comments while talking to reporters after attending a seminar at a city hotel.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said Oikyafront is mainly controlled by BNP and its leader Tarique Rahman from London, UNB reported.

He also said BNP is only using Dr Kamal Hossain and other Oikyafront leaders for its own gain.