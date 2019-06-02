Loading...

President, PM mourn death of Prof Momtazuddin Ahmed

Published: June 02, 2019 20:09:32

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of language movement veteran, eminent playwright, actor and educationist Professor Momtazuddin Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the President recalled the contributions of Momtazuddin to the fields of drama, education and literature with profound respect, reports BSS.

President Hamid said, “The loss at his death is really irreparable.”

Hamid also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate condolence message, the Prime Minister also recalled with profound respect the contributions of Momtazuddin to the fields of drama and education.

“His death is an irreparable loss to these fields,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

The Ekushey Padak-winning dramatist breathed his last at Apollo Hospitals in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon after battling against old-age complications including diabetic and high pressure. He was 84.

 

