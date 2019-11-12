Railway minister says Turna Nishita loco master responsible for Brahmanbaria accident

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: November 12, 2019 12:56:58 | Updated: November 12, 2019 13:10:06
The loco master of Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram was responsible for the accident in Brahmanbaria in the early hours of Monday, railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said.
It was his 'mistake' that had led to the accident, he was quoted by local media as telling reporters during the visit.
The minister said that both the locomaster and his assistant have been suspended.
Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Turna Nishita collided in Brahmanbaria's Mondobhag Railway Station around 3:00am, leaving at least 16 people dead and 100 others injured.
