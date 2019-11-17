Seven die in Chattogram gas explosion

Published: November 17, 2019 10:17:01 | Updated: November 17, 2019 11:34:49
At least seven people have died in an explosion in a house in Chattogram’s Patharghata area, according to police.
The incident took place on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road on Sunday morning, bdnews24.com reported quoting Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mohsin.
Eight others are injured in the incident and they have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.
“It seems to be a gas pipeline explosion,” Mohsin said, citing firemen.
"We do not know the details yet."
