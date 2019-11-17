Seven die in Chattogram gas explosion

Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion which occurred at a house in Chattogram’s Patharghata area on Sunday morning. Photo source: Facebook

At least seven people have died in an explosion in a house in Chattogram’s Patharghata area, according to police.

The incident took place on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road on Sunday morning, bdnews24.com reported quoting Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mohsin.

Eight others are injured in the incident and they have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

“It seems to be a gas pipeline explosion,” Mohsin said, citing firemen.

"We do not know the details yet."