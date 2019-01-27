Slovak PM greets Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister of Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini has congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her victory in the 11th parliamentary election.

In his message, the Slovak Prime Minister has also expressed conviction that the relations between Bangladesh and Slovak Republic would be processing in all areas of mutual interest, the foreign ministry of Bangladesh said in a press release on Sunday, reports BSS.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajckk and Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov congratulated Dr AK Abdul Momen on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

The Slovak foreign minister, in his message, has expressed conviction that the relations between Bangladesh and Slovak Republic will develop in all areas of common interest and the two foreign ministries will contribute to this endeavour.

In a separate message, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan mentioned that the two peoples are bound by common values and religious sentiments.