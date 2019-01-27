Speaker hands over JS building design to ARCH

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shrirn Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday handed over the architectural plan of Parliament Complex Building, designed by American architect Louis Isadore Kahn, to the Department of Architecture (ARCH) and the National Archive of Bangladesh.
The main design of Bangladesh Parliament Complex Building located in capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, which reached in the city on December 1 in 2016, was formally handed over to the authorities concerned of ARCH and the National Archive at function here, an official release said.
ARCH Chief Architect Kazi Golam Nasir and Director General of the National Archives of Bangladesh Dilip Kumar Saha received one set (10 boxes) from the Speaker on behalf of their respective institutions.
Earlier, they also signed an agreement with the Parliament Secretariat. Senior Secretary Dr Zafor Ahmed Khan signed the deal on behalf of the Parliament Secretariat, reports BSS.
Whip of the 10th Jatiya Sangsad Atiqur Rahman Atik and Whip Iqbalur Rahim were, among others, present.
