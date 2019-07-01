Suspended DIG Mizan skips ACC interrogation

Published: July 01, 2019 14:17:38 | Updated: July 01, 2019 16:43:03
Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman on Monday skipped interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Commission over bribery allegation.
DIG Mizan was scheduled to appear at ACC's Segunbagicha office at 10:00am but he didn't come showing 'personal reason', said ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
However, the ACC will interrogate its suspended director Enamul Basir on Monday afternoon.
Earlier, the ACC ordered Enamul Basir and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman, who was suspended on Tuesday, to appear before it on July 1 (today) for facing interrogation over the bribery allegation.
Basir was also suspended on June 10 for allegedly leaking information, a breach of job discipline, according to a UNB report.
According to a private TV channel report, Enamul Basir, who was assigned to look into the corruption allegation against DIG Mizan, took Tk 4 million as bribe from him with a promise to give him a clean chit.
Later, the ACC formed a three-member inquiry committee with Fanafillah as its head to look into the matter.
After reviewing the committee's findings, the national anti-graft body suspended Basir on charges of illegally transmitting its data and violating the job discipline.
DIG Mizan, former additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was withdrawn on January 9, 2018 following allegations of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.
Mizan reportedly picked up a 25-year-old woman in July, 2017 and forcibly married her.
Biman not fearing cancellation of any hajj flight this year
HC rejects anticipatory bail appeal of suspended DIG Mizan
Govt assigns mobile courts to stop ads on foreign TV channels
LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
BD observes third anniversary of Gulshan café attack
SC stays ex-MP Rana’s bail till July 8
Ershad’s health condition remains unchanged: GM Quader
Ershad being given oxygen as health worsens: GM Quader
100pc voter turnout not ‘normal’, CEC says
10 banks' capital shortfall hit Tk 183b in Q1
Dhaka likely to have first colour-coded bus service
BERC raises gas prices from today
Tax on MS rod cut after demand from steel lobby
Private plane crashes in Texas, killing all onboard
13 cos, one MF raise Tk 5.71b through IPOs
Oil jumps as Saudi, Russia back supply cuts
Power tariff hike unlikely: BERC chairman
Uttara Finance approves 20pc cash dividend