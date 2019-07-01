Suspended DIG Mizan skips ACC interrogation

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman on Monday skipped interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Commission over bribery allegation.

DIG Mizan was scheduled to appear at ACC's Segunbagicha office at 10:00am but he didn't come showing 'personal reason', said ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

However, the ACC will interrogate its suspended director Enamul Basir on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the ACC ordered Enamul Basir and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman, who was suspended on Tuesday, to appear before it on July 1 (today) for facing interrogation over the bribery allegation.

Basir was also suspended on June 10 for allegedly leaking information, a breach of job discipline, according to a UNB report.

According to a private TV channel report, Enamul Basir, who was assigned to look into the corruption allegation against DIG Mizan, took Tk 4 million as bribe from him with a promise to give him a clean chit.

Later, the ACC formed a three-member inquiry committee with Fanafillah as its head to look into the matter.

After reviewing the committee's findings, the national anti-graft body suspended Basir on charges of illegally transmitting its data and violating the job discipline.

DIG Mizan, former additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was withdrawn on January 9, 2018 following allegations of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.

Mizan reportedly picked up a 25-year-old woman in July, 2017 and forcibly married her.