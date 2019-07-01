Loading...

/ National

Suspended DIG Mizan skips ACC interrogation

Published: July 01, 2019 14:17:38 | Updated: July 01, 2019 16:43:03

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman on Monday skipped interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Commission over bribery allegation.

DIG Mizan was scheduled to appear at ACC's Segunbagicha office at 10:00am but he didn't come showing 'personal reason', said ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

However, the ACC will interrogate its suspended director Enamul Basir on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the ACC ordered Enamul Basir and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman, who was suspended on Tuesday, to appear before it on July 1 (today) for facing interrogation over the bribery allegation.

Basir was also suspended on June 10 for allegedly leaking information, a breach of job discipline, according to a UNB report.

According to a private TV channel report, Enamul Basir, who was assigned to look into the corruption allegation against DIG Mizan, took Tk 4 million as bribe from him with a promise to give him a clean chit.

Later, the ACC formed a three-member inquiry committee with Fanafillah as its head to look into the matter.

After reviewing the committee's findings, the national anti-graft body suspended Basir on charges of illegally transmitting its data and violating the job discipline.

DIG Mizan, former additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was withdrawn on January 9, 2018 following allegations of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.

Mizan reportedly picked up a 25-year-old woman in July, 2017 and forcibly married her.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

Biman not fearing cancellation of any hajj flight this year

HC rejects anticipatory bail appeal of suspended DIG Mizan

Govt assigns mobile courts to stop ads on foreign TV channels

LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport

BD observes third anniversary of Gulshan café attack

SC stays ex-MP Rana’s bail till July 8

Ershad’s health condition remains unchanged: GM Quader

Ershad being given oxygen as health worsens: GM Quader

100pc voter turnout not ‘normal’, CEC says

Govt imposes fishing ban in Sundarbans until August 31

Most Viewed News

10 banks' capital shortfall hit Tk 183b in Q1

Dhaka likely to have first colour-coded bus service

BERC raises gas prices from today

Tax on MS rod cut after demand from steel lobby

Private plane crashes in Texas, killing all onboard

13 cos, one MF raise Tk 5.71b through IPOs

Oil jumps as Saudi, Russia back supply cuts

Power tariff hike unlikely: BERC chairman

Uttara Finance approves 20pc cash dividend

Govt set to approve draft SME Policy-2019 today

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express