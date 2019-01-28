Three youths die in Dhaka road crashes

Three young men were killed and two others injured in separate road crashes at the capital’s Uttara and Khilkhet area in the early hours of Monday.
Two pedestrians- Dalim, 20 and Mobarak, 30, were crushed under the wheels of a goods-laden truck on airport road in front of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:30am.
Sridam Chandra Roy, sub-inspector of Airport Police Station, said the truck ploughed into a footpath after its driver lost control over the steering and hit the two pedestrians, leaving them dead on the spot.
Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver and the helper.
Meanwhile, Bulbul Hossain, 22, son of Rajab Ali, hailing from Mowgapara village in Ishwarganj upazila in Mymensingh district, was killed and two others Sagor, 22 and Kamrul, 22, were injured in a road crash on 300-feet road in Khilket area, UNB reported.
Md Shahjahan Kabir, assistant sub-inspector of Khilkhet Police Station, said that being informed about an accident, a team of police rushed to the spot and found the three young men critically injured inside a damaged a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.
Later, they were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Bulbul dead, said the ASI adding that it could not be known yet how the accident occurred.
