Voting in 107 UZs on Sunday

The elections in 107 upazilas of 16 districts will be held on Sunday.

The fourth phase of the fifth Upazila Parishad elections under five divisions will take place from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break. Meanwhile, a general holiday has been announced on the day in the respective upazilas.

About 1,142 aspirants are contesting for chairman, vice-chairman and women vice-chairman posts in the third phase of polls.

Though the election to chairman, vice-chairman and reserved vice-chairman posts will be held under party banner, the ruling Awami League has kept election to the vice-chairman and reserved vice-chairman posts open to all without giving party nominations.

About 150,000 members of Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have been deployed to maintain the law and order during the upazila elections while additional BGB personnel will guard 50 upazilas which are considered as risky, reports BSS.

The fourth phase election was scheduled to be held in 128 Upazila Parishads including six postponed upazilas’ election in the three previous phases.

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended the elections to Dumuria(Khulna), Chhagalnaiya(Feni), Trishal (Mymensingh), Barura (Cumilla), Mathbaria(Pirojpur) and Kabirhat (Noakhali).

Besides, there will be no voting in 15 upazilas as candidates in all posts were elected unopposed.

The fifth phase of the Upazila Parishad elections will be held in 21 upazilas on June 18 next.