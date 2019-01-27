Voting underway in Gaibandha-3 constituency

Voting to Gaibandha-3 (Sadullapur-Palashbari) constituency began on Sunday morning in a peaceful manner.



The balloting was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 4:00pm.



However, no untoward incident was reported till filling of this UNB report around 11:00am.



A total of 4,11,854 voters, of them 2,00,746 male and 2,11,108 female, will cast their votes through 132 voting centres with 786 booths in the constituency.



A total of 5 candidates are contesting the 11th parliamentary election to the constituency.



A total 2,500 law enforcers, 20 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion each, and 1,584 Ansar members have been deployed to maintain law and order of the election.



The parliamentary election to Gaibandha-3 constituency had been postponed due to sudden death of Oikyo Front candidate Dr TIM Fazley Rabbi Chowdhury on December 19 before the last national polls held on December 30.



Then the Election Commission (EC) rescheduled the polls date to the constituency for January 27.

