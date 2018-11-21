/ Sci-tech

50pc ATMs in India may shut down by March Next Year

Published: November 21, 2018 17:24:37

Mumbai:  Nearly 50 per cent of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) may be shut down by March 2019 due to unviability of operations, hitting hard both urban and rural population, the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) warned on Wednesday.

Currently, India has approximately 2,38,000 ATMs, of which around 1,13,000 ATMs including 1,00,000 off-site and more than 15,000 white label ATMs are expected to down their shutters, said a CATMi spokesperson,reports NDTV

"This would severely impact millions of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana who withdraw subsidies in the form of cash through ATMs, besides urban centres, resulting in snaky queues and chaos akin to post-demonetisation," said the spokesperson.

He said the CATMi step is forced on account of recent regulatory guidelines for ATMs hardware and software upgrades, recent mandates on cash management standards and the Cassette Swap method of loading cash.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

China develops 'artificial Sun'

Musk renames BFR spacecraft Starship

India’s Delhi to induce artificial rain

China sends five satellites into orbit via single rocket

Google to invest $690m in Danish data centre

Facebook donates $6m to fund local newspapers in UK

Researchers find world’s smallest dinosaur tracks in S Korea

Amazon will fail, predicts Bezos

Scientists vote to redefine kilogram, other standard units

Most Viewed News

Use of Indian ports: Govt decides to carry out feasibility study

Deadliest year for dengue fever in Bangladesh

BIMSTEC sets 2019 deadline to make FTA operational

BTRC to apply SMP rules to curb monopoly in telecom sector

Attainment of SDGs: Experts for South Asia cooperation framework

Indonesia to supply 250 passenger trains to Bangladesh

President, PM pay respects to Armed Forces martyrs

Rural e-commerce ‘key to digital financial inclusion expansion’

Huge malnutrition toll on Yemen children

Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed with due solemnity

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express