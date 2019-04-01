Premier League: Late own goal gives Liverpool vital win over Tottenham

Published: April 01, 2019 14:04:32 | Updated: April 01, 2019 14:11:37
Liverpool secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to an own goal by visiting defender Toby Alderweireld to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.
Liverpool are on 79 points with Manchester City, who won at Fulham on Saturday, on 77 points but with a game in hand, reports Reuters.
Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris parried out a back post header from Mohamed Salah but the ball struck the unfortunate Belgian central defender and rolled over the line in the 90th minute.
It was a stroke of luck for Liverpool and one which sent Anfield wild with relief as a draw would have handed the advantage in the title race straight to Pep Guardiola’s side.
Questions will be asked of Lloris’s failure to smother the ball or push it away from danger but it was a cruel end to a strong second half display from Tottenham who are now level on 61 points with fourth-placed Manchester United.
“There are 500,000 different ways to win a football game – and today it was rather ugly, but no problem,” said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.
“We take that. Without a bit of luck you cannot be in the position we are in, it’s not possible,” he said.
Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the 16th minute getting between the Spurs central defenders to meet a perfectly shaped cross from left-back Andy Robertson with a firm header.
Klopp’s side looked to quickly add a second but while they roared forward and had Tottenham’s defence shaking, their shots on goal were limited.
Tottenham recovered and were well on top after the break. It was no surprise when they drew level — Harry Kane swinging a wonderful cross-field pass to Kieran Trippier whose low ball was flicked on by Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura drove home the loose ball.
Spurs could have made it even worse for Liverpool five minutes from the end but Moussa Sissoko, looking far from composed, blasted over at the end of a dangerous counter-attack.
Then came the late winner — a half-cleared corner was collected by Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold launched a deep shot to the far post. Salah’s header was pushed out by the French keeper against Alderweireld’s shins and into the net.
NZ cancel under-19 tour of Bangladesh after mosque attacks
Federer downs Isner to claim 101st career title
Messi double seals derby win for Barca
Federer sets up Miami Open final with Isner
Messi receives 'best goal ever' trophy
Higuain retires from Argentina national team
Federer edges closer to title, Halep advances to semis
Jesus brace hands Brazil 3-1 win over Czechs
Correa seals morale-boosting win for Argentina
Essential goods to see no VAT, says Kamal
Govt now moves to make changes in labour rules
Letting rivers flow in full buoyancy
Crisis of liquidity in stock market
Number of UAV start-ups on rise in developing countries
Dreams destroyed, people reduced to numbers
Deaths in Dhaka storm reach eight
Direct tax collection needs more attention