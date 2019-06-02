Match evenly poised

FE Online Report | Published: June 02, 2019 20:42:12 | Updated: June 02, 2019 21:49:58
The match between Bangladesh and South Africa is evenly poised as the latter scored 61 for 1 in 13 overs.
Earlier after losing the toss and sent into bat first, Bangladesh posted a competitive score of 330 runs for loss of 6 wickets in stipulated 50 overs in their first match in World Cup 2019 against South Africa at the Oval in London on Sunday.
However, after losing opener Tamim (16) for 60 on the board and inform Soumya Sarkar (42) with 75 runs on the board in the 12th over the experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stabilised the innings.
The 147-run partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim was broken when the former was bowled by Imran Tahir for a personal score of 75 and team score of 217.
Mushfiq top scored with 78 before falling to a delivery by Phehlukwayo. Towards the end Mahmudullah (44) and Mosaddek (26) steered Bangladesh to the fighting total.
