Weekly stock market review:Price correction attracts investors

Dhaka bourse closed the week with a moderate rise in broad index as optimistic investors took position in sector specific stocks considering the lucrative price level.

Many investors created buying pressure in the stocks of some sectors following the price correction of previous week.

The major sectors such as bank, financial institutions, engineering, and pharmaceuticals observed investors' increased participation and helped the broad index to close higher.

Out of five trading sessions executed in last week, the broad index advanced in four sessions on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The premier bourse closed the week's first session with a marginal rise in DSEX, the core index.

In the following day, the DSEX witnessed correction and closed the remaining three sessions positively.

At the end of the week, the DSEX settled at 4,771.92 with a rise of 1.90 per cent or 89.02 points.

The shariah-based index DSES advanced 1.31 per cent to close at 1,089.57 points, while the DS30 index comprising blue chip securities closed at 1,657.92 points with a rise of 1.85 per cent.

Of 335 issues traded in last week, 136 advanced, 204 drifted lower and 15 remained unchanged on the DSE.

The DSE featured a daily average turnover of above Tk 3.31 billion which was 1.12 per cent less than the daily average turnover of the previous week.

On Thursday, the market capitalisation stood at above Tk 3.59 trillion on the main bourse with a rise of 0.89 per cent from the closing mark of previous week.

Of the sectors which displayed price appreciation, bank advanced 2.5 per cent, financial institutions 7.0 per cent, engineering 1.8 per cent, life insurance 4.2 per cent, pharmaceuticals & chemicals 0.6 per cent and textile 2.4 per cent.

Of the sectors which witnessed price correction, fuel & power declined 0.3 per cent, miscellaneous 0.1 per cent, tannery 2.8 per cent and telecommunication 1.1 per cent.

Investors mostly focussed on engineering sectors which captured 16.9 per cent of the weekly turnover followed by pharmaceuticals & chemicals 13.5 per cent, textile 12.4 per cent, and bank 11.4 per cent.

National Tubes topped the scrip-wise turnover board with a value of Tk 809 million followed by Sonar Bangla Insurance Tk 436 million, BRAC Bank Tk 423 million, VFS Thread Dyeing Tk 351 million, and Fortune Shoes Tk 342 million.

Small cap companies dominated the gainers chart and Hakkani Pulp & Paper was the number one gainer with a rise of 35.07 per cent to close at Tk 46.60 each.

Rahim Textile Mills was the week's worst loser after declining 14.62 per cent to close at Tk 249.30 each.

Of 308 issues traded on Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), 208 advanced, 75 declined and 25 remained unchanged in last week.

At the end of the week, the broad index CASPI closed at 14483.27 points with a rise of 1.83 per cent from the previous week.

The port city bourse CSE featured a total turnover of above Tk 1.48 billion in five sessions of last week.

