Loading...
pbil-logo

/ Trade

China's insurance companies report robust performances in first three quarters

Xinhua | Published: November 17, 2019 14:45:56

Picture used for illustrative purpose only — Collected

The total assets of insurance companies reached 20 trillion yuan (about US $2.86 trillion) at the end of September, up 1.63 trillion yuan or 8.9 per cent from the beginning of the year, official data showed.

Among them, the total assets of property insurance companies were 2.36 trillion yuan at the end of September, up 0.6 per cent from the beginning of the year, and the total assets of life insurance companies reached 16.26 trillion yuan, up 11.3 per cent from the beginning of the year, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

The total assets of the reinsurance company reached 431.4 billion yuan at the end of September, up 18.2 per cent from the beginning of the year, and the total assets of the asset management company reached 58.2 billion yuan, up 4.5 per cent from the beginning of the year.

In the first three quarters, the original insurance premium income was 3.45 trillion yuan, up 12.6 percent from the same period last year, while expenditure on compensation and payment reached 941.1 billion yuan, up 3.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the CBIRC.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

IBCCI elects new directors

BASIC Bank providing banking services at Income Tax Fair

BRAC Bank organizes ‘TARA Business Owners’ Fair'

New website speeds up tax return submission

Nissan recalls nearly 40000 vehicles in US over braking system defect

Maiden auto policy in final stage

Off-seasonal scarcity drives rice price up

Onion maintains its top flight

Onion price in wholesale markets remains almost unchanged

Online based ISHO furniture opens first outlet

Most Viewed News

115463

Maiden auto policy in final stage

Seven die in Chattogram gas explosion

Onion maintains its top flight

Earnings of many textile cos down

Off-seasonal scarcity drives rice price up

Road transport act now under implementation: Quader

Govt to decide after Nov 27 whether to send female workers to Saudi Arabia: Minister

New website speeds up tax return submission

Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'inappropriate': Pence aide

Govinda Mandir - an ornamented terracotta temple at Puthia

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express