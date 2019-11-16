First consignment of Egyptian onion arrives Tuesday

The first consignment of onion from Egypt will be flown to Bangladesh on Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said Saturday.

S Alam Group is importing the onion from Egypt, local media reported quoting senior Information Officer of the ministry Abdul Latif Bakshi.

The private sector business behemoth has joined the band of some importers who are procuring it through air routes to pull down the onion prices. It is alone importing 500,000 tonnes of onion.

On Friday, the government announced that onions are being flown from abroad on emergency basis to keep the local market stable.

The prices of onion, a common ingredient in Bangladeshi kitchen, have been on the rise since India banned its export in late September.

Various measures taken by the government could not bring down the prices which hit the Tk 250 per kilogram mark on Friday, UNB reports.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh is importing onion from Turkey, S Alam Group from Egypt and several other companies from Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Onion consignments trapped due to cyclone ‘Bulbul’ at Teknaf landport, Chattogram seaport and some others places will reach the country shortly, the Commerce Ministry said.