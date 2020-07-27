Loading...
The Financial Express

/ World

Florida records 9,300 new Covid virus cases, blows past New York

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at North Shore Medical Centre where the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, US on July 14 — Reuters/Files Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at North Shore Medical Centre where the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, US on July 14 — Reuters/Files

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the US novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Total Covid-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases. New York is in third place with 415,827 cases.

Still, New York has recorded the most deaths of any US state at more than 32,000 with Florida in eighth place with nearly 6,000 deaths.

On average, Florida has added more than 10,000 cases a day in July while California has been adding 8,300 cases a day and New York has been adding 700 cases.

The surge in Florida has continued as the state’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said he will not make mask-wearing mandatory and that schools must reopen in August.

On the contrary, New York state has managed to get the virus under control, with stores and restaurants shuttered and the wearing of masks mandatory.

The rise in cases also comes as President Donald Trump is pushing to re-open US schools in the fall, despite teachers’ and families’ concerns that children could contract or transmit the disease should they return to the classroom.

After New York, Texas has the most total coronavirus cases at 391,000. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tropical Storm Hanna, which made landfall on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, was especially challenging as it was sweeping through an area of the state that has been the worst hit by the coronavirus.

For the tenth time in July, Alaska set a record for a one-day rise in cases, with 234 new infections on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 3,100. Oklahoma hit a record for new cases five times in July, with 1,204 new infections on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 31,285.

More than 146,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 - nearly a quarter of the global total — and there are nearly 4.2 million confirmed cases in the country, or at least 1 in 79 people have been infected.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

Seattle Black Lives Matter clashes: 45 arrests, 21 police injured

US records 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for fourth straight day

New foreign students can't enter US if courses online

WHO chief denounces Pompeo comments as ‘untrue’, ‘unacceptable’

US coronavirus deaths top 1,100 for a third day in a row

US Covid-19 cases reach 4 million

Unrest in Portland, tear gas hits mayor

China's behaviour with India unacceptable: Pompeo

US orders closure of Chinese consulate

US records 1,000 deaths in a single day from Covid-19

Most Viewed News

129705

Transshipment with neighbours: NBR readies procedures

BSEC chief puts thrust on high quality financial statements

Chinese Yabang set to invest $300m

Call to remove barriers to listings

MP Israfil Alam dies after initial recovery from Covid-19

Eid cattle markets picking up momentum in Ctg

Stocks witness positive trend at open

China takes over US consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen

BNP forms relief committee to assist flood victims

Indian Oil resumes supplying petroleum products to BD

© 2020 - All Rights with The Financial Express