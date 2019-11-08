China confirms reception of data from Gaofen-7 satellite

Global Times | Published: November 08, 2019 16:57:47
China has successfully tracked and received data from the newly launched Earth observation satellite Gaofen-7, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).
The China Remote Sensing Satellite Ground Station has received 616.6 GB of data with the highest transmission rate among civil Earth observation satellite data reception, according to the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the CAS.
The Gaofen-7 satellite has adopted variable coding and modulation technology, effectively improving its downlink transmission efficiency of satellite data. The China Remote Sensing Satellite Ground Station also developed new ground data receiving devices for adaptive, fully automatic and reliable reception of multiple satellite data.
Launched on Nov. 3, Gaofen-7 is China's first civil-use optical transmission three-dimensional surveying and mapping satellite that reaches the sub-meter level. It is expected play an important role in land surveying and mapping, urban and rural construction and statistical investigation.
China provides $300,000 cash assistance for Myanmar's ceasefire monitoring work
Magnitude 5.9 quake kills five in Iran, injures 300
Rejecting RCEP won’t make India a winner
China launches BeiDou satellite
Hong Kong lawmaker injured in knife attack
Tourists to pay more fee for monuments in Bhutan
17 die in attack on Tajikistan border outpost
15 killed in attack in Thailand’s south, officials say
Import Expo to change West’s opinion
Shenzhen, Dhaka bourses’ joint index by Dec
Indonesian coal import to increase threefold
Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans
Magnitude 5.9 quake kills five in Iran, injures 300
China's Oct exports fall, but less than expected as trade war grinds on
Cyclone Bulbul: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 4
Bangladesh halts Myanmar's entry into IORA
WhatsApp adds shopping catalogue feature, courting e-commerce