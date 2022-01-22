Death toll from Mumbai building fire rises to 7

At least seven people have been killed and 14 injured when a large fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday, authorities said.

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire, which broke out on the 18th floor of the building in Tardeo area, is not known yet, reports bdnews24.com citing The Times of India, NDTV and Reuters.

Officials said the injured were rushed to three nearby hospitals -- four people died due to their injuries at Nair Hospital, 1 died at Kasturba Hospital and another patient died at Bhatia Hospital.

Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.

"Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, said.