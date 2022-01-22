Loading...
The Financial Express

/ World

Death toll from Mumbai building fire rises to 7

Death toll from Mumbai building fire rises to 7

At least seven people have been killed and 14 injured when a large fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday, authorities said.

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire, which broke out on the 18th floor of the building in Tardeo area, is not known yet, reports bdnews24.com citing The Times of India, NDTV and Reuters.

Officials said the injured were rushed to three nearby hospitals -- four people died due to their injuries at Nair Hospital, 1 died at Kasturba Hospital and another patient died at Bhatia Hospital.

Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.

"Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, said.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

13 injured in Southern Japan earthquake

Delhi to stay under Covid curfew

India blocks 35 Pakistan-backed YouTube channels

IS gunmen mount attacks in Syria, Iraq killing dozens

Delhi to stay under weekend, overnight curfew to curb Omicron spread

Singapore approves booster doses for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years

TotalEnergies backs Myanmar gas sanctions

Delhi to lift weekend curfew as Covid cases fall

India test-fires latest version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Most Viewed News

165667

Returns on foreign loans may squeeze as Bangladesh's debt servicing liabilities surge

Huntsman Corp set to invest $20m in Bangladesh economic zone

A weapon to combat violence

BTRC set to auction 5G spectrum in March

A shift in food habit

Bangladesh stocks rally as investors stay optimistic

Patenga Container Terminal to start operation this year

‘Shikho’ acquires coding platform ‘Mainly Coding’

ঘোষণার আগেই সয়াবিন তেলের দামে ঊর্ধ্বগতি

80,000 female Bangladeshi expatriates hired in 2021

© 2022 - All Rights with The Financial Express